  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Mexico Border, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department

SAN JOQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspect in a 2016 homicide was captured at the border Saturday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Antonio Prado was wanted for the Aug. 16, 2016 homicide of Antonio Hernandez, who was shot multiple times in Stockton. The shooting happened n the 1800 block of E. Clover Lane. Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives determined that Prado had escaped to Mexico shortly after the shooting. Officials said Prado remained in Mexico until Saturday when he attempted to re-enter the U.S. and was taken into custody at the border on the homicide warrant.

Prado was booked into the San Diego County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to San Joaquin County to face homicide charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s