Filed Under:drive-by shooting, manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) – An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after an apparent drive-by shooting in Manteca Sunday night.

Manteca police say they responded to the 1500 block of Rosemary Court a little after 10:30 p.m. to investigate a drive-by shooting. At the scene, officers found that a young woman had been shot in the head.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. Police say she was listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near E. Louise Avenue and N. Airport Way and the driver ended up making their way to Rosemary Court. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still being investigated.

Few details about the suspect, other than that they were in a grey BMW, are available.

The name of the woman hurt has not been released, but police say she’s a resident of Stockton.

