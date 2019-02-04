PLACERVILE (CBS13) – The latest round of wet weather is bringing some very low snow to Northern California.

National Weather Service forecasts show that the foothills could see significant snow late Monday night into Tuesday. Exactly how much snow the foothills could see is not exactly clear, but the snow level could drop to the 1500’ level after midnight.

Significant snow is possible into the foothills through Tuesday, dropping down to 1500 feet after midnight tonight. Snow is already starting to stick in Grass Valley. Expect slippery roads! Tree branches may fall & cause possible power outages. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/iIv1tSgOOT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 4, 2019

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the Sierra region through 10 p.m. Monday. About 3-6 feet of snow is expected above the 5000’ level.

Some snow is already starting to stick in Grass Valley as of Monday afternoon.

By early Tuesday morning, according to NWS, a mix of rain and snow could fall around the 500’ level in the northern Sacramento Valley area.

Interstate 80 is closed from Applegate to the Nevada state line due to whiteout conditions. Caltrans and @CHP_Truckee are working to safely turn traffic. pic.twitter.com/OQIDWCptQx — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 4, 2019

Interstate 80 remains closed from Applegate to the Nevada state line due to the whiteout conditions.

Highway 50 is seeing chain controls from Camino to 3 miles east of Pollock Pines. Chains are also required from 1.5 miles west of Kyburz to Echo Summit.