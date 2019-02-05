



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Polling places in California may need to be open for more than just Election Day.

A new Assembly bill (AB 363) introduced Monday would require local election officials to open at least one polling place on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday leading up to Election Day. The polling place would need to be open for at least 8 hours.

The proposed bill would also create a formula to determine how many polling places would need to be open early in each jurisdiction.

“For every 10,000 registered voters within the jurisdiction where the election is held, as determined on the 88th day before the day of the election, the local elections official shall provide for at least one polling place to be open, for a minimum of eight hours per day, on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday preceding an election. This subdivision shall not apply to jurisdictions conducting all-mailed ballot elections.”

Current law requires all polling places to open on Election Day from 7 am until 8 pm.