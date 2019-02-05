SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on felony domestic violence-related charges Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Tyrie McIntyre was arrested at his home and will be charged with misdemeanor and felony domestic violence-related charges. The Sheriff’s Department said they have conducted a month-long investigation stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred in Folsom.

The department was made aware of the domestic violence incident through a complaint to the Sheriff’s Department Professional Standards Division.

McIntyre has worked for the sheriff’s department as a deputy since 2005 and was most recently assigned to the Sacramento County Main Jail but has been on administrative leave.