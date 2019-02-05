  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS News: State of the Union 2019
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Folsom, Sacramento Sheriff's Department
Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)  — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on felony domestic violence-related charges Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Tyrie McIntyre was arrested at his home and will be charged with misdemeanor and felony domestic violence-related charges. The Sheriff’s Department said they have conducted a month-long investigation stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred in Folsom.

The department was made aware of the domestic violence incident through a complaint to the Sheriff’s Department Professional Standards Division.

McIntyre has worked for the sheriff’s department as a deputy since 2005 and was most recently assigned to the Sacramento County Main Jail but has been on administrative leave.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s