



— For the second time in two weeks, Sacramento City officials have halted a vote on the proposal to ban certain items from protests. Officials say the items, including bottles, chains, and wood sticks used to hold up signs, can be used as weapons.

It comes as the city expects a decision from the county District Attorney on whether to file criminal charges against the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.

The city is asking the police to come back to the table to make their case for public safety and civil rights leaders plan to attack the proposal all the way, saying banning any item from a protest violates their right to free speech and self-defense.

The fierce opposition at City Hall forced city officials to once again halt their vote on how to restrict potentially violent protests in Sacramento.

From the 2016 neo-nazi protest at the Capitol to last year’s Stephon Clark protests that spilled onto major highways, Sacramento Police cited these as examples of what officers need to control with the proposed ban.

Sacramento deputy chief Dave Pletta said, “We’re welcoming people to come and do protest demonstrations, we’re just saying you can’t bring these specified items to that event.”

The items that police say can be used as weapons, can be used for protection from shields, bats, chains, and pepper spray, according to protestors.

Councilman Jay Schenirer said the items could be dangerous, based on what officials have looked at in other cities.

Police say at least five other California cities, including Beverly Hills and Carlsbad, have the same ordinances. But in Sacramento, police say they need to act quickly in anticipation of the Sacramento DA’s decision in the Stephon Clark case.

The city now wants to review the items with police before bringing it back to city hall for a vote.