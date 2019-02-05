  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say the man suspected of driving into several people at a Modesto park has walked away from the hospital where he was waiting for surgery.

Israel Bazan was the suspect in the Jan. 29 incident where police said he drove into two separate crowds of people at Beard Brook Park. Four people in total were hurt, with one person suffering moderate injuries before Bazan crashed into a power pole.

Bazan was taken into custody at the time, but taken then taken to the hospital.

Tuesday, Modesto police announced that Bazan had walked away from the hospital in Fresno where he was awaiting surgery.

Anyone who sees or knows where Bazan might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s