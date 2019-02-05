MODESTO (CBS13) – Police say the man suspected of driving into several people at a Modesto park has walked away from the hospital where he was waiting for surgery.

Israel Bazan was the suspect in the Jan. 29 incident where police said he drove into two separate crowds of people at Beard Brook Park. Four people in total were hurt, with one person suffering moderate injuries before Bazan crashed into a power pole.

#Breaking: @ModestoPolice say the man suspected of driving into several people at Beard Brook Park in #Modesto last week has walked away from a hospital in #Fresno where he was awaiting surgery. Authorities say Israel Bazan is now on the run and they need your help in finding him pic.twitter.com/jiucn2vDMk — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) February 5, 2019

Bazan was taken into custody at the time, but taken then taken to the hospital.

Tuesday, Modesto police announced that Bazan had walked away from the hospital in Fresno where he was awaiting surgery.

Anyone who sees or knows where Bazan might be is asked to contact authorities immediately.