SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Souksavanh Phetvongkham was convicted by a jury of the first-degree murder of Mario Benitez-Gallegos Tuesday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

According to the court, Phetvongkham and the victim were friends before a falling out. While a mutual friend was giving the two a ride, Phetvongkham and Benitez-Gallegos agreed to fight and got out of the car in Foothill Farms.

During the fight, Phetvongkham stabbed the victim multiple times, including a stab wound to the heart.

The victim was taken to the hospital by his friend but died from blood loss.

The jury found that Phetvongkham personally used a deadly weapon during the murder.

Phetvongkham faces a maximum sentence of 56 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Department 31 before the Honorable Gerrit Wood.

