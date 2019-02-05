ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A family stopped by Rocklin fire station 25 to thank the first responders that helped save their daughter Genevieve last week.

The family called 911 last week when their 18-month-old was choking and not breathing. Both Rocklin and Lincoln fire responded and began care to clear the child’s airway obstruction.

Engine 25 then arrived on the scene and Rocklin firefighter paramedic Beland assumed care and provided advanced life support to the child.

When the ambulance arrived the child was taken to the hospital and recovered from there.

The family took the time to thank the first responders and let them know Genevieve is okay Tuesday.