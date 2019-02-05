  • CBS13On Air

Several schools in the Sierra and Foothills have canceled school for Tuesday ahead of the winter weather. The list will be updated with schools as closures are announced.

Camino Union School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Indian Diggings School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Gold Oak Union School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Silver Fork School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Pioneer Union School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Pollock Pines Elementary School District – Closed Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Delayed starts:

Extended Day morning programs will not open until school opens.

El Dorado High School – Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 2-hour delay

Union Mine High School – Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 2-hour delay

Black Oak Mine Unified School District (all schools) – Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 2-hour delay

Mother Lode Union School District – Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 2-hour delay

Placerville Union School District – February 6, 2019, 1-hour delay

Updated 8:45 p.m. Tuesday 2/5

