



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State Controller Betty Yee’s office is reminding Californians that more than $9 billion in property remains unclaimed.

Just last month, officials say people have gotten back more than $25.2 million in unclaimed property. Modestans, for example, had 210 properties worth a total of $46,739 reunited with their rightful owners.

Statewide, more than 48 million properties remain unclaimed.

People interested if they have anything they can claim should go to the State Controller’s website at https://claimit.ca.gov and search. Of course, be ready to be able to prove that you’re the rightful owner.

Common things that go unclaimed include savings or checking accounts, insurance benefits, uncashed checks, wages, stocks, bonds and safe deposit boxes.