RIO LINDA (CBS13) – A fire sparked up overnight at an auto repair shop in Rio Linda. Firefighters say it was challenging to fight.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday off Blacktop Road and West Elkhorn Boulevard. Firefighters say when they arrived they found a fire coming through one of the bay doors, as well as the roof. Once inside, they encountered a number of challenges, including a propane tank that was on fire, according to a statement from the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, but the building has reportedly suffered extensive damage. Investigators are looking into the the cause of the fire.

Personnel from the Sacramento County Sheriff Department assisted in the investigation.

 

