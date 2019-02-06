  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:missing, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl in Stockton.

Elianah Nhem was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on North Alvarado Street walking to school, but she never arrived, her parents tell police.

She’s described as 4 feet 10 inches, 100 lbs., with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black crop top, dark jeans rolled up on the bottom to capri length, white Adidas tennis shoes and pink backpack.

She may have a gray sweater with her. She does not have a cell phone.

If you see her, you’re asked to contact Stockton Unified School District Police at 209 933-7085. Case: SUSD 19-0179.

You can also contact Stockton Police Department at 209 937-7911 Stockton PD #19-5027.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s