  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:google, Relationships, Valentine's Day


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Asking for forgiveness might be in the air in California this Valentine’s Day.

According to the results of a data pull performed by CenturyLinkQuote, California’s most-searched relationship query is the less-than-romantic “I cheated on my girlfriend.”

(credit: CenturyLinkQuote)

Arguably it could be worse. Many states — including Colorado, Washington, Arizona, Vermont and Delaware — searched a variation of “how to break up.”

Another thing to note, many in the midwest need some help breaking down personal boundaries and locking lips. North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin all listed “How to kiss” as their top most-searched relationship question.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Rhode Island are searching “Open relationship,” so caveat emptor there.
<

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s