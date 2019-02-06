



Asking for forgiveness might be in the air in California this Valentine’s Day.

According to the results of a data pull performed by CenturyLinkQuote, California’s most-searched relationship query is the less-than-romantic “I cheated on my girlfriend.”

Arguably it could be worse. Many states — including Colorado, Washington, Arizona, Vermont and Delaware — searched a variation of “how to break up.”

Another thing to note, many in the midwest need some help breaking down personal boundaries and locking lips. North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin all listed “How to kiss” as their top most-searched relationship question.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Rhode Island are searching “Open relationship,” so caveat emptor there.

