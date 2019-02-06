



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There’s a new push at the State Capitol to allow state workers to bring their infants to work with them.

Assembly Bill 372 was introduced Tuesday. A similar bill didn’t advance through the legislature last session.

If passed, state employees would be allowed to bring their infants to work in order to promote parent-infant bonding time and breastfeeding. Babies would need to be between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 months, or until the infant is crawling (whichever is earlier), and get medical clearance from a physician and a surgeon.

Currently, the California Family Rights Act allows eligible employees to take up to 12 workweeks of unpaid protected time to care for a child born to, adopted by, or placed for foster care with an employee. Other laws allow new moms to get time and a private space to pump breast milk.

The newly introduced Infant at Work program “encourages state employees to return to work sooner than they otherwise might, and is community and family friendly.”

The bill would ban state agencies from participating in the Infant at Work program if the work environment is considered “inappropriate for infants, for safety, health, or other concerns regarding the infant, the adult, or both.” The child’s parent or caregiver would have the sole responsibility for keeping the child safe at work.

Arizona’s Department of Health Services developed a similar program in 2009. More than 250 babies in 10 agencies have participated. Washington state also has an Infant at Work program and as of June 7, 2018 more than 70 infants have gone to work with their parents.

During last year’s legislative session, concerns were raised about the cost of equipping state buildings to accommodate infants, including baby proofing, the “aftermath of workplace accidents involving infants, and fiscal stress to state department budgets resulting from additional employee unused leave credits, which would ultimately be cashed out.”