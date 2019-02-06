SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Exciting trade developments for the Kings as they looked to extend their three-game winning streak Wednesday.

While the big news at the Golden 1 Center was supposed to be James Harden as the Kings try to win their fourth straight game in their six-game homestand. But the story got flipped upside down as news broke that Iman Shumpert has been traded to the Rockets.

The Kings will get Cleveland’s Alec Burks in return, as part of a three-team deal with the Rockets and the Cavaliers.

There were also reports Wednesday that the Kings are trading Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph to the Mavericks for Harrison Barnes.

So as of now: Shump, ZBo and JJ out. Barnes, Burks and a second in. A win on paper. — Joe Musso (@MooseOnAir) February 7, 2019

There is still time before the NBA trade deadline for the Kings to fill some gaps that Shumpert will leave behind.

Shumpert is also known to have a big presence in the locker room and even dubbed the team “The Scores,” creating camaraderie among the young players.

Marvin Bagley III offers some thoughts on the Shumpert trade. pic.twitter.com/MOz7hIuYOr — Joe Musso (@MooseOnAir) February 7, 2019

It’s going to be big to see how the leadership steps forward without Shumpert. Eyes will be on De’Aaron Fox, Willie Cauley-Stein, and Buddy Hield as the team moves forward in the season.

Bogi says he’s shocked by the Shumpert news. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/CKVAdqq1P8 — Joe Musso (@MooseOnAir) February 7, 2019

Reports of more trades have been announced. The developments will be added as they are confirmed.