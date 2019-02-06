



A teenage girl is in critical condition after being the victim of a drive-by shooting in Manteca.

Around 10:43 p.m. Sunday, 18-year-old Masiah Turner was a passenger in a car traveling in the area of West Louise Avenue, east of North Airport Way when someone shot at the car, hitting Turner in the head. The driver then drove to another location and called 911, according to a Manteca Police Department statement.

Turner was taken to a nearby hospital where she is being treated for critical injuries.

Police believe the shooter was a Hispanic male in his 20s who was riding in an unknown year or model BMW.

The reason or the shooting is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Turner was featured in a 2017 CBS13 News report about Big Valley Track Club in Stockton. She admitted she had gotten into trouble in the past, and said the club gave her the strength to make positive changes in her life.

“I’ve been through a lot and I made a lot of mistakes, so me coming here, it keeps me around positive energy,” said 17-eyar-old Turner, who had some run-ins with police.

She joined Big Valley Track Club where her life changed dramatically. She learned about responsibility, teamwork and is now on her way to college. She says the teens at the mall just need more activities so they can stay out of trouble.

“They are going to learn one day, honestly. You know, it’s not going to be anything better, you know. I feel like everyone should just come together and get along. It makes no sense for that,” said Turner.