



Wendy Starland is a GRAMMY nominated singer and producer in her own right, but she is also responsible for one of the most iconic musical artists of the last 20 years – Lady Gaga. CBS LA’s Brittney Hopper spoke to Starland ahead of the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards, airing live on CBS this Sunday, to get the details behind the discovery of one of music’s biggest names.

Starland was tasked by Universal with the mission of finding a woman under the age of 25 who people couldn’t take their eyes off. After attending 50 shows looking for someone to fit her criteria she came upon Stefani Germanotta aka Lady Gaga. “The Lady Gaga ride was a wild ride, I saw her perform and she just blew me away” said Starland.

