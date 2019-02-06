



– Nine months after the death of her son, Nicole Denae Smith’s learned the San Joaquin Coroner kept some of his remains.

The 16-month old toddler was put down for a nap but never woke up.

“I touched his leg, and I knew,” said Nicole. “I didn’t want to believe. So I shook him and screamed, and he didn’t flinch.”

She couldn’t believe she was going through the pain of losing another child. Three years earlier her son, Jaden, drowned in the family pool she has since filled. Jaden’s tragic death was explained. However, Justin’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

“A child should not just die. I wanted answers,” she said.

The children are buried side by side and Nicole visits their graves every day.

After waiting nine-agonizing months, she learned the San Joaquin County Coroner finally was finished with the autopsy report. She said she raced to their office in French Camp before closing time and read the document in her car in the coroner’s parking lot.

The cause of death, “Sudden unexplained death in childhood.”

It gave no real answers. Reading the report front to back, she says she was shocked to learn the coroner still had some of Justin’s remains.

“Brain harvested,” she recalls reading. “Spinal cord. Pituitary gland; all saved with the brain, kept for later testing. I thought, ‘Wait. No, they didn’t. They didn’t let me bury my son incomplete.'”

We’ve learned in California, a coroner’s office does not need permission to harvest organs during the autopsy in a suspicious death. However, retired pathologist Mary Koompin-Williams says it’s a matter of ethics.

The International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners says before an autopsy, the coroner should explain what they are doing, what samples may be taken or harvested, and should discuss how the family would like to process the specimens after. Their statement can be read here.

Nicole says none of that happened in Justin’s case.

“If you deemed it necessary to keep him, then you should have told me at the time,” she said.

The Call Kurtis team made repeated calls to the San Joaquin County Coroner’s office and submitted a formal public records request. Only then did the coroner confirm to us they had Justin’s remains under a “do not destroy instruction until all issues concerning them have been resolved.”

Read the public records request.

The office cited state law which gives them the right to retain body parts for scientific investigation and training. Read the law here.

We requested an interview with the coroner’s office, but the declined our request and insisted they followed state law. Their response can be found here.

The agency says samples taken are properly disposed of. Liquid specimens are destroyed as medical waste, and solid remains go in a container which is brought to a cemetery and incinerated.

Finally, after months of waiting, Nicole got the call she was anticipating. The coroner said they were releasing the rest of Justin’s remains.

“As soon as you guys got involved, it was like I had a voice all of a sudden,” she said.

She learned the rest of Justin’s remains would be released to the funeral home and given to her. We were there the day she picked up his ashes.

“I’m physically holding my son for the first time in a year,” said Nicole. “Justin is whole again.”

She wants the coroner’s office to change its policies and procedures, and for the state to pass a law, so families are informed about what is happening to their loved one’s remains.