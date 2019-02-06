  • CBS13On Air

K9 Officer, Placer County Sheriff's Office


LOOMIS (CBS13) — K9 Eros, the dog that was shot in a Placer County shooting spree in January, will be honored by the Loomis City Council next week. Eros was wounded by a bullet when 47-year-old Stanley Stepanski went on a shooting spree, killing an elderly woman and injuring a father of six.

Eros is expected to make a full recovery and will be honored by the Mayor of Loomis, Tim Onderko, for his service and bravery.

READ ALSO:  Placer Sheriff K9 Eros, Who Was Injured In Shooting Spree, Recovering Well At Home

K9 Eros has been recovering at home and even made a stop at the Placer County Sheriff’s office Wednesday to visit deputies.

His handler said Eros’ pain is under control and he is more playful.

