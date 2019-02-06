



ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin is close to getting a new operator that would allow the park to stay open 7 days a week, year-round. The only time the park would close would be on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Rocklin ended its partnership with the previous management company, Legacy Family Adventures, in January and made the decision to close for the remainder of the winter. It should reopen in the spring, although the date hasn’t been set.

The Rocklin City Council will vote February 12th on whether to enter a three-year partnership with Adventure Operations, LLC. The term sheet shows Rocklin will pay the management company $15,300 a month from opening day until December 31, 2019. Next year the fee would change to $11,760 a month for the entire 12 months.

SEE ALSO: California State Workers May Get to Bring Infants To Work For First 6 Months

If the term sheet is approved a formal agreement will be voted on in March. The operator and city would split revenues 50-50.

Previously sold pre-paid tickets, season passes, and gift cards will still be honored. Those who had booked events or parties with the previous operator should email QPAInfo@rocklin.ca.us.

Quarry Park Adventures opened in October after months of delays.