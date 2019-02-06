SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) —Police are searching for a suspect with an outstanding felony arrest warrant that led Solano County Sheriff’s deputies on multiple high-speed pursuits Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s office said the incident started when a deputy spotted the suspect, 32-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales Jr. of Fairfield, exiting a home on Elm Street Wednesday afternoon.

The deputy knew Gonzales has an outstanding felony warrant for violating the terms of his Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). Gonzales spotted Deputy Snedeker and jumped in his blue Trans Am, driving awaty at a high rate of speed.

Snedeker tried to pull over Gonzales but he failed to stop and reportedly drove the Trans Am recklessly through city streets before entering an apartment complex parking lot and running away on foot.

At the complex, Snedeker found the Trans Am and several community members pointed out which direction Gonzales ran and said he jumped into the backseat of a white Yukon.

The Yukon was seen driving quickly out of the apartment complex and was spotted by responding Sheriff’s Enforcement Team deputies and members of the Fairfield Police Department.

This prompted a second pursuit through city streets.

Gonzales reportedly ditched the Yukon near Filmore Street and was last seen jumping a fence into the backyard of a residence near Wisconsin Street in Fairfield.

Officers found Gonzales’s white beanie and black backpack, which contained two Ruger handguns, 9mm ammunition, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. One of the handguns was determined to be stolen, the sheriff’s department said.

Officers and deputies conducted a yard to yard search but could not find Gonzales. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants when he left the house around noon.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Gonzales is currently wanted for his outstanding felony arrest warrant, felony evasion, illegally possessing multiple firearms and ammunition.

We are asking anyone with information to the whereabouts of Mark Anthony Gonzales Jr., to call the Solano County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 707-421-7090 or call Crime Stoppers at 707-644-STOP (7867). All information received is confidential and informants can remain anonymous.