



— Mexican national Gustavo Perez Arriaga was back in court in Modesto today. Perez Arriaga is charged in the Dec. 26 shooting death of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop.

Perez Arriaga’s attorney questioned his client’s mental competency, prompting a mental health evaluation.

That evaluation is complete and under seal. The judge in the case is giving attorneys on both sides until the end of March to file any motions.

Perez Arriaga’s next court date is set for April 8.