



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper is being recalled and parents are being told to immediately take the ride-on car away from their children.

The car can keep accelerating, even after a child takes her or his foot off of the gas pedal. Fisher-Price has received 17 reports related to the acceleration issue, although no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves 44,000 battery-operated Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers sold exclusively at Walmart and walmart.com from July 2018 until January 2019. The Dream Campers cost about $400. They are model number FRC29, which is found on a label under the hood. The vehicles are hot pink, with blue accents, a gray foot pedal, and a Barbie logo on the back. They come with a play kitchen, a fold out grill, and a pretend camp fire.

Parents can contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

You can call Fisher-Price at 800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or file a report online at www.service.mattel.com. Click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or go to www.fisher-price.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.