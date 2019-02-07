Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — League sources are telling ESPN the Sacramento Kings have traded Skal Labissiere to Portland for Caleb Swanigan.
Skal was in his third year with the Kings and has only played 13 games this season.
The Kings have traded Skal Labissiere to the Blazers for Caleb Swanigan, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019
