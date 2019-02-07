  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:kings, skal, trade

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — League sources are telling ESPN the Sacramento Kings have traded Skal Labissiere to Portland for Caleb Swanigan.

Skal was in his third year with the Kings and has only played 13 games this season.

