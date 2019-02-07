PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Butte County sheriff officers stand by as crews search for human remains in homes that were destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 21, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 150,000 acres, killed at least 81 people and has destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 80 percent containment and hundreds of people still remain missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)





— The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the number of people killed and people still unaccounted for from the deadly Camp Fire last November.

The fatality count dropped from 86 to 85 after coroners determined that remains previously thought to belong to two individuals were identified to be the same individual.

The missing person count also dropped and stands at two, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Sacramento police recently found John Demianew, who was listed as unaccounted from the fire.

Demianew reportedly had an active warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody by police after he was located.

The sheriff also shared the names of two people whose remains had been identified and next of kin had been notified.

Chris Maltby, 69 of Paradise and Ronald Schenk, 75 of Paradise, died in the Camp Fire.