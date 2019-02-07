  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:carmichael, Sacramento Metro Fire Department


CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A Carmichael family dog had a close brush with death during a house fire, and the dramatic event was all caught on video.

Dicky being saved by Metro Fire Department firefighters. (credit: A.J. Nunez)

Fire broke out in the bedroom of a home on Mission Avenue and Arden area on Wednesday evening. All of the occupants were able to get out of the home safely, except for “Dicky” the family dog.

Dicky came to! (credit: A.J. Nunez)

Suffering from smoke inhalation, Dicky was brought out of the home and placed on the ground while firefighters conducted CPR. After he came to he was given oxygen, and moments later, Dicky was up and moving around.

https://twitter.com/metrofirepio/status/1093409432254312449

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s