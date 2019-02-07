



A Carmichael family dog had a close brush with death during a house fire, and the dramatic event was all caught on video.

Fire broke out in the bedroom of a home on Mission Avenue and Arden area on Wednesday evening. All of the occupants were able to get out of the home safely, except for “Dicky” the family dog.

Suffering from smoke inhalation, Dicky was brought out of the home and placed on the ground while firefighters conducted CPR. After he came to he was given oxygen, and moments later, Dicky was up and moving around.

https://twitter.com/metrofirepio/status/1093409432254312449