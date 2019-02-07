ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A former Elk Grove Unified School District employee has been arrested for sexual battery and child annoyance, according to police.

Police were alerted to allegations of inappropriate touching of a teenage victim by 35-year-old Tyrice Daniels in November of last year. Daniels had been a campus supervisor for the district since 2012. He had worked at several high schools in the district but is no longer employed by the district.

Investigators found that the inappropriate touching happened off campus, but also learned that Daniels had “inappropriate sexual conversations with other female students while on campus while he worked for the district.

Daniels was arrested on the outstanding warrant for sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau at (916) 478-8112 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips can also be sent via SMS text message by entering CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone, followed by Tip732 (agency identification number) and the message.