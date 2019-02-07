  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Oakdale

OAKDALE (CBS13) — Oakdale police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Valley First Credit Union Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at approximately 12:41 p.m. Police received reports of a robbery at the credit union at 126 West F Street. The suspect, described as a Hispanic male adult in 20s wearing a grey jacket, reportedly approached a teller and gave them a note demanding money.

(credit: Oakdale Police)

The teller gave the suspect cash and then he left the bank, heading south on West F Street. Police said he was possibly seen shortly after the robbery northwest of the bank in the Poplar area.

Citizens with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to call Oakdale Police at 209-847-2231.

Citizens May also contact Crime Stoppers At 209-521-4636 And can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

