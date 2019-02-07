  • CBS13On Air

Today we’re expecting mostly sunny skies, warming up into the low 50’s.

Friday through Sunday is when the action takes place. There will be a couple of cold weather systems which are expected to bring significant snowfall over the weekend.

ALSO: Recent Storms Greatly Reduce Drought Conditions In California

The first storm system will bring light mountain snow as early as Thursday night and Friday, but heavier snowfall is expected from this system Friday night and early Saturday. Heavy amounts of snow is possible. There will be total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches, with localized amounts up to two to three feet of snow possible over higher coast range elevations.

Light Rain will start late morning Friday here in the valley.

A second and stronger system dropping out of Canada will bring heavier snowfall to the mountains late on Saturday through Sunday. There will be low snow, with many foothill locations seeing snowfall again throughout the weekend.

Breezy or windy conditions will return as well as white-out conditions at times especially Saturday night and early Sunday.

A winter storm watch goes into effect at 4 p..m. Friday for the Foothills and Sierra.

