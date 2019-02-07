  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wells Fargo is experiencing outages this morning that are impacting online banking services and the mobile app.

One customer wrote on Twitter that she couldn’t use her funds and transfers and direct deposits were declined.

The banking giant addressed the problem on social media, writing: “We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”

