CHICO (CBS13) – A wanted man out of Sacramento County was arrested in Chico after residents managed to zip-tie him inside a garage.

The incident happened early Friday morning at a home along Lazy S Lane. Chico police say they got a call around 4:30 a.m. from a woman who said her husband was fighting a burglary suspect.

Officers got to the scene and found that the suspect, 31-year-old Kevin Fraser Govan, was being held down in a garage and had his wrists zip-tied.

Govan had several knives and drug paraphernalia, officers say. He was first taken to the hospital to have some facial injuries checked out before he was booked into Butte County Jail. No on inside the house was hurt.

Several cars and homes in the area that had been burglarized were later found by investigators.

Already a convicted felon, police say Govan also had felony warrants out for his arrest in Sacramento County for several theft and firearm charges. He also had warrants out in Butte County for possession of tear gas and possession of controlled substances.