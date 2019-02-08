  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drug Bust, Fairfield
(credit: Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in connection to a special operations team investigation out of Fairfield Thursday. Police located a large stash of drugs, firearms, and over $2,155 in cash after serving a search warrant for 25-year-old Billy Breedlove’s residence.

Breedlove, of Fairfield, has two outstanding arrest warrant for the possession of controlled substances with a loaded firearm and a probation violation as well as for the possession of a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana for sales and another probation violation. He was under investigation by the Fairfield police department and officers served a search warrant at his residence on the 70 block of Villa Court Thursday.

(credit: Fairfield Police)

Detectives found the following during the search warrant:

  • 18 pounds of processed marijuana
  • 146 morphine pills
  • 65 hydrocodone pills
  • 548 Xanax pills
  • 29 oxycodone pills
  • 3 pints of promethazine
  • a loaded Glock handgun
  • a loaded AR-15 style short barrel rifle
  • ammunition
  • $2,155 in cash

Alfredo Magana,19, was also detained during the search warrant. Detectives reportedly knew he was a suspect in an armed robbery from Oct. 2018 where prescription-controlled substances similar to those listed above were taken.

Magana was arrested for the outstanding robbery offense and the new narcotic and weapons charges from the search warrant.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s