FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in connection to a special operations team investigation out of Fairfield Thursday. Police located a large stash of drugs, firearms, and over $2,155 in cash after serving a search warrant for 25-year-old Billy Breedlove’s residence.
Breedlove, of Fairfield, has two outstanding arrest warrant for the possession of controlled substances with a loaded firearm and a probation violation as well as for the possession of a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana for sales and another probation violation. He was under investigation by the Fairfield police department and officers served a search warrant at his residence on the 70 block of Villa Court Thursday.
Detectives found the following during the search warrant:
- 18 pounds of processed marijuana
- 146 morphine pills
- 65 hydrocodone pills
- 548 Xanax pills
- 29 oxycodone pills
- 3 pints of promethazine
- a loaded Glock handgun
- a loaded AR-15 style short barrel rifle
- ammunition
- $2,155 in cash
Alfredo Magana,19, was also detained during the search warrant. Detectives reportedly knew he was a suspect in an armed robbery from Oct. 2018 where prescription-controlled substances similar to those listed above were taken.
Magana was arrested for the outstanding robbery offense and the new narcotic and weapons charges from the search warrant.