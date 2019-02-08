FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Two people were arrested in connection to a special operations team investigation out of Fairfield Thursday. Police located a large stash of drugs, firearms, and over $2,155 in cash after serving a search warrant for 25-year-old Billy Breedlove’s residence.

Breedlove, of Fairfield, has two outstanding arrest warrant for the possession of controlled substances with a loaded firearm and a probation violation as well as for the possession of a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana for sales and another probation violation. He was under investigation by the Fairfield police department and officers served a search warrant at his residence on the 70 block of Villa Court Thursday.

Detectives found the following during the search warrant:

18 pounds of processed marijuana

146 morphine pills

65 hydrocodone pills

548 Xanax pills

29 oxycodone pills

3 pints of promethazine

a loaded Glock handgun

a loaded AR-15 style short barrel rifle

ammunition

$2,155 in cash

Alfredo Magana,19, was also detained during the search warrant. Detectives reportedly knew he was a suspect in an armed robbery from Oct. 2018 where prescription-controlled substances similar to those listed above were taken.

Magana was arrested for the outstanding robbery offense and the new narcotic and weapons charges from the search warrant.