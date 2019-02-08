



— Authorities are still investigating a multi-car crash that left an innocent man dead. It all started when a teenager sole a truck and led police on a high-speed chase, then ran a red light crashing into three cars.

The Intersection was cordoned off for hours Friday morning, and the cars involved in this crash not removed until noon.

The girlfriend of the man killed on his way to work spoke with CBS13 about the tragic incident.

“I saw the video shared on Facebook,” said Stephanie Schipper.

When Schipper saw what was left of her white Chrysler Sebring, her heart dropped.

“Because I had a feeling it might have been Christian,” she said as she wiped away tears.

Christian Harrison, her boyfriend of five years, had just left for his four a.m. shift when he was hit, just minutes from their home while waiting for the turn light at March Lane and Da Vinci Drive.

Authorities say a 17-year-old from Oakland driving a stolen truck caused the crash.

“I looked at my cameras, seen the guys pulling off, and I called it in and they said at 3:05AM they were already in pursuit,” said Federico Pizano.

Pizano owns the Chevy Silverado the teen was driving when he led CHP on a high-speed chase off NB I-5 and into a neighborhood near the final crash scene.

“It’s not really my fault but I feel bad for the family,” said Pizano.

Two others injured were injured in the crash.

“Our officers conducted life-saving measures on all individuals after taking the suspect into custody,“ said CHP Officer James Smith.

It all happened so fast that Schipper is still in shock. She still can’t believe Harrison is gone.

“He was a great guy,” Schipper said.

She wants Christian remembered as a caring father who treated her two kids as his own.

“He was a funny guy, a character, and he was always loving. He would do anything for anybody,” Schipper said.

Her heart and family are broken, all because the teen wouldn’t stop.

“Your life is more important than that and everybody else’s life as well,” she said.

The suspect is being treated at San Joaquin Hospital. CHP is not releasing his name because he is a juvenile.