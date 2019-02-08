GALT (CBS13) – Five people escaped from a trailer house fire early Friday morning.

The scene was near Simmerhorn and Clay Station roads.

A resident of the home says there were three children and two adults inside when, around 3:30 a.m., one of the kids alerted everyone about the fire.

The resident says they couldn’t get out the front door, so all got out through a bathroom window.

All people inside were able to get out safely.

The fire burned intensely and spread to cars parked out front.

Firefighters ran into water pressure problems at one point because the source was far away. Water tenders were then called to the scene to help.

The fire was still smoldering hours later.