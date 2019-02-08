



How Many Scooters Are There?

— The new Uber-owned Jump scooters hit the streets of Sacramento and West Sacramento today. That’s got some folks asking how they work. Here are five common questions about these new urban transportation tools.

In this initial launch, Jump is only deploying 100 scooters. More will be phased in over the remainder of the year.

How Do I Find A Scooter?

You can find them in the same place you find Jump Bikes. The scooters are also owned and operated by Uber. Simply open the Uber app and toggle from Ride to Bike & Scooter at the top of the screen to see where available scooters are located.

How Much Do They Cost?

The scooters cost $.15 per minute. That works out to $9 per hour. But the scooters are not meant for trips that long. They are built to go short distances.

How Fast Do They Go?

The Jump Scooters have a top speed of 15 miles per hour. For perspective, that’s about five times faster than the average person walks.

Where Do They Get Parked?

Riders are supposed to park the scooters at bike racks and not leave them out on the sidewalks.

What Happens If They Are Left Out?

City officials have been working on this issue for months. They have numerous plans in place, including fining Uber $27 for every scooter left out.

