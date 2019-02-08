



MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives say they have made an arrest in the 2017 sexual assault and murder of a 41-year-old Modesto woman.

Back on April 21, 2017, Jenny Wu was found dead in an alleyway near Grape and Evergreen avenues. She was a resident of a nearby care facility and had been reported missing the evening before her body was found.

Modesto Police make an arrest on the 2017 murder and sexual assault of Jenny Wu. Suspect, 18-year-old Seth Becknel, was arrested after DNA identified him as the suspect.https://t.co/v76hWsenf9 pic.twitter.com/pPh2POSi8I — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) February 8, 2019

Violent Crimes Unit detectives have been investigating the case ever since.

With DNA and other evidence, detectives say they were able to identify a suspect in the case: 18-year-old Seth Becknel. Friday, detectives announced that Becknel had been arrested.

Becknel was 17-years-old at the time of the incident, detectives say.

He’s being held at Stanislaus County Jail without bail.