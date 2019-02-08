



A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Sacramento boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. La Trattoria Bohemia

PHOTO: DOUG G./YELP

Topping the list is La Trattoria Bohemia. Located at 3649 J St. in East Sacramento, the Italian and Czech spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 463 reviews on Yelp.

2. Delish Pizza

Photo: DELISH PIZZA/Yelp

Next up is College/Glen’s Delish Pizza, situated at 8391 Folsom Blvd., Suite 4. With 4.5 stars out of 433 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Paesanos

PHOTO: JUDD H./YELP

Midtown’s Paesanos, located at 1806 Capitol Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 1,382 reviews.

4. Roma II Pizzeria

PHOTO: GIL S./YELP

Roma II Pizzeria, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in College/Glen, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 402 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8491 Folsom Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Hot Italian

PHOTO: MEL L./YELP

Last but not least, over in Midtown, check out Hot Italian, which has earned four stars out of 1,006 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 1627 16th St.