



— The search is still on for the suspect that shot a person in the leg Thursday during a funeral.

The incident happened on the 4400 block of 58th Street at the First Church of God church just before noon.

Friday, police released these two photos of the suspect in hopes that the public can help identify him.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. And [olice said the incident was targeted.