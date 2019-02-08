Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is still on for the suspect that shot a person in the leg Thursday during a funeral.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is still on for the suspect that shot a person in the leg Thursday during a funeral.
The incident happened on the 4400 block of 58th Street at the First Church of God church just before noon.
READ ALSO: 1 Person Shot At Sacramento Church During Funeral
Friday, police released these two photos of the suspect in hopes that the public can help identify him.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. And [olice said the incident was targeted.