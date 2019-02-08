  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento, shooting


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is still on for the suspect that shot a person in the leg Thursday during a funeral.

The incident happened on the 4400 block of 58th Street at the First Church of God church just before noon.

READ ALSO: 1 Person Shot At Sacramento Church During Funeral

Friday, police released these two photos of the suspect in hopes that the public can help identify him.

(Credit: Sacramento Police)

(Credit: Sacramento Police)

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. And [olice said the incident was targeted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s