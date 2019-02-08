SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another cold winter storm is on the way to Northern California this weekend.

Wet weather is expected to begin in the Sacramento Valley by late Friday afternoon to early evening, according to the National Weather Service. About .5-1” of precipitation is expected in Sacramento with this storm.

Some valley rain is going to be possible starting tomorrow afternoon continuing into the weekend. Here is a look at

forecasted precipitation totals. Accumulating snow expected above 2000 to 3000 feet. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/a9fq0lRobs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 7, 2019

Drivers are being advised to expect a longer commute than normal.

NWS forecasters say the heaviest precipitation is expected Friday evening and then overnight into Saturday. Saturday night into early Sunday is also expected to see heavy precipitation.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for elevations above 2500 feet starting late tomorrow afternoon and continuing into the weekend. Mountain travel will become difficult and is not recommended after 4 PM Friday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fuymUOX1jF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 8, 2019

Like the past storm, snow levels are expected to be relatively low – meaning the Coastal Range and Sierra foothills could again see some snow.

A Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 2500’ will go into effect 4 p.m. Friday. Near whiteout conditions are expected in higher elevations are expected at times.