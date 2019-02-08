SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another cold winter storm is on the way to Northern California this weekend.
Wet weather is expected to begin in the Sacramento Valley by late Friday afternoon to early evening, according to the National Weather Service. About .5-1” of precipitation is expected in Sacramento with this storm.
Drivers are being advised to expect a longer commute than normal.
NWS forecasters say the heaviest precipitation is expected Friday evening and then overnight into Saturday. Saturday night into early Sunday is also expected to see heavy precipitation.
Like the past storm, snow levels are expected to be relatively low – meaning the Coastal Range and Sierra foothills could again see some snow.
A Winter Storm Warning for elevations above 2500’ will go into effect 4 p.m. Friday. Near whiteout conditions are expected in higher elevations are expected at times.