



— Your help is needed identifying a man who smashed several vehicle windows with an axe.

This happened early on the morning of February 6 on the 3200 block of Belleview Avenue in Stockton.

A homeowner’s security camera caught the brazen attack.

Damages are estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

If you recognize the man in the video, please call Stockton Police at 209-946-0600.