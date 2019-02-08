Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Your help is needed identifying a man who smashed several vehicle windows with an axe.
This happened early on the morning of February 6 on the 3200 block of Belleview Avenue in Stockton.
A homeowner’s security camera caught the brazen attack.
Damages are estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.
If you recognize the man in the video, please call Stockton Police at 209-946-0600.