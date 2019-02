STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Firefighters are responding to a fire in a derailed train car in the area of Alpine and West Lane.

The call came in at 4:54 p.m. Friday.

There are reports that the train car has been derailed for a couple of months. Neighbors say Union Pacific has not come to get the car since ti went off the tracks a couple months ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.