Filed Under:cbs, Grammys

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Curious what’s in this year’s GRAMMY gift bag?

Here are some of the items presenters and performers will be taking home:

  • custom pet portrait session with up to two dogs or cats
  • adult lollipops infused with rose petals and 24-karat gold
  • a week’s stay at the famed Golden Door wellness retreat
  • New Zealand-harvested Manuka Honey that aids in vocal health
  • the book Unfiltered: How to be as Happy as you Look on Social Media
  • Southern Wicked Lemonade moonshine

Make sure you watch the GRAMMYs here on CBS13 this Sunday. The red carpet show begins at 4pm. The award show starts at 5pm.

