SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Curious what’s in this year’s GRAMMY gift bag?
Here are some of the items presenters and performers will be taking home:
- custom pet portrait session with up to two dogs or cats
- adult lollipops infused with rose petals and 24-karat gold
- a week’s stay at the famed Golden Door wellness retreat
- New Zealand-harvested Manuka Honey that aids in vocal health
- the book Unfiltered: How to be as Happy as you Look on Social Media
- Southern Wicked Lemonade moonshine
