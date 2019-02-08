SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Curious what’s in this year’s GRAMMY gift bag?

Here are some of the items presenters and performers will be taking home:

custom pet portrait session with up to two dogs or cats

adult lollipops infused with rose petals and 24-karat gold

a week’s stay at the famed Golden Door wellness retreat

New Zealand-harvested Manuka Honey that aids in vocal health

the book Unfiltered: How to be as Happy as you Look on Social Media

Southern Wicked Lemonade moonshine

