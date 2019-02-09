



— High school teens from Yuba City to Modesto descended on a Sacramento warehouse today to pick out a free gown for their big night.

The dresses were rescued from the Camp Fire burn zone when a non-profit’s Chico-area warehouse was destroyed.

The gowns were handed out at a U-Haul storage center on North Freeway Boulevard in Sacramento.