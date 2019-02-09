



— The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Grass Valley.

It happened early this morning on McCourtney Road.

They say a witness reported seeing a Toyota Tacoma barely visible from the road.

When CHP investigated, they found the driver dead in the vehicle, which had crashed into dense vegetation and an oak tree.

No other information is being released at this time.

If you saw anything around that area, the CHP is asking you to call 530-477-4900.