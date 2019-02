DAVIS (CBS13) — Firefighters from across Yolo County helped put out a large house fire last night in Davis.

When the first firefighters arrived at the house fire on Northfield Court just after 10pm, they saw flames shooting through the roof.

Last night just after 10pm, the City of Davis Fire Department with UC Davis Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the 3100 block of Northfield Ct. in Davis, Ca. Upon… https://t.co/DOxMUnF6ws — City of Davis Fire (@cityofdavisfire) February 9, 2019

The fire was quickly upgraded to a third alarm, bringing firefighters from Woodland and West Sacramento.

The occupants and their pets made it out safely.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause.