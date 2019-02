MT. DIABLO (CBS13) — According to the FAA, a single-engine Mooney M20 plane crashed last night on Mt. Diablo.

The plane took off from Hayward last night and was reportedly heading to Lincoln.

#MtDiablo – Authorities are investigating a fatal plane crash on Mount Diablo – a body was located amidst the wreckage of the single-engine aircraft Saturday afternoon pic.twitter.com/poxUOOPsSd — Danville/SR Updates (@DanvilleSR_News) February 10, 2019

The plane was reported missing this morning when a family member reported the aircraft was overdue.

The NTSB is the lead investigative agency.

The name of the pilot has not been released.