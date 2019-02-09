



— A Sacramento State fraternity under investigation for hazing, and has now been ordered to cease and desist all activity.

The university issued the order after two allegations of hazing in the Delta Chi fraternity surfaced in the last two months.

One of the incidents was allegedly captured on video. It shows a person bound and gagged.

The campus newspaper, ‘The Hornet,’ received the video anonymously.

The university’s statement says the Delta Chi fraternity is cooperating with the investigation.