Innocent Man Killed In Early Morning Police Pursuit Crash Led By Teenager In Stolen TruckChristian Harrison had just left for his four a.m. shift when he was hit by a 17-year-old driving a stolen truck.

Search On For Inmate Who Walked Away From Mule Creek State PrisonAuthorities are asking people to be on the lookout for an inmate who walked away from Mule Creek State Prison on Thursday.

Mom Of Dead Toddler Discovers Months After Funeral That Coroner Kept Body PartsA mother was heartbroken when her toddler son died suddenly, but it wasn't until nine months after the funeral that she discovered the coroner kept some of his remains.

Sierra Weather: I-80 ClosedI-80 is closed from Colfax to Stateline in both directions.

Do You Recognize These Women? Police Looking For Credit Card Theft SuspectsLodi Police are looking for the public's help to identify three women who are suspected of unlawfully using the credit cards of several theft/fraud victims.

Young People With Special Needs Given Royal Treatment At 'Night To Shine' It was a night to remember for local young people with developmental and other disabilities. In fact, it was a Night to Shine.

Kings Come Back From 11 Down In Fourth To Beat Heat 102-96 Buddy Hield scored 23 points and made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings rallied from 11 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 102-96 on Friday night.

Police Recover 18 lbs Of Weed, Pills, Firearms After InvestigationPolice located a large stash of drugs, firearms, and over $2,155 in cash after serving a search warrant for 25-year-old Billy Breedlove's residence.

Teen Arrested For 2017 Murder After DNA MatchA teenager is behind bars in Modesto accused of killing a woman back in 2017. Modesto Police Department has been trying to close the investigation since then, but it wasn’t until now that authorities got a break in the case thanks to DNA.

Exclusive: Stephon Clark's Children Sit Down For Interview Nearly A Year After Deadly ShootingIt's the side of the Stephon Clark story you haven't seen before. It's been nearly a year since the 22-year-old was shot and killed by Sacramento Police officers. Meanwhile, his children have been kept largely out of the public eye.