COLFAX (CBS13) — CHP is reporting I-80 is currently closed in both directions from Colfax to State Line due to weather.
No opening time is estimated at this time.
Traffic Alert:
I-80 is currently CLOSED from Colfax to State Line due to multiple spin outs. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/xmEqGFYsYr
— CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 9, 2019